LIBBY - Police say an airsoft gun incident prompted a school lockdown Tuesday morning.
The Libby Police Department says a caller reported at 8:03 AM Tuesday morning that someone was driving a tan pickup and holding a gun outside the window.
Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded, locked down the school and found the pickup in the high school parking lot. In the pickup, police say they found two airsoft guns in the front seat.
Airsoft guns are a toy that fires plastic pellets.
Police found the student who owns the truck, and confiscated the airsoft guns.
Scott Kessel, chief of Libby police, says at no time was there a threat to the school or community.