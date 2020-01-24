KALISPELL - A bathroom structure was vandalized in the north area of Lawrence Park in Kalispell recently.
The park posted the photo on Facebook of the vandalized bathroom with a caption "if you see something say something" on Tuesday.
The vandalism appears to be damaged by spray paint with the messages "revolution will not be televised" and "check my story".
The park says the vandalism took place last week.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kalispell Police Department at (406) 758-7780.