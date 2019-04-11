Lake County officials prepare for flooding now through June

MISSOULA- Lake county officials are preparing for flooding, and although they say the valley doesn’t receive as much snow as other parts of Western Montana, they are still prepping residents now through May and June.
Although Lake County officials say the valleys don't receive a lot of snow, this year they received more than usual and officials big concerns right now are significant rain even, and residents driving through roads with deep water.
"One major concern of mine is people driving their cars through water that’s going over roads, it might not look like a lot but you don’t know what’s underneath that, so that kind of thing is my main concern at this point is driving vehicles down flooded roads,” said Lake County Emergency Management Coordinator, Mark Clary.
Residents can pick up sand bags at the Tribal Office of Emergency Management, the Polson Rural Fire District Station or call Lake County Emergency Management Coordinator, Mark Clary at 406-883-7253.