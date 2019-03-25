POLSON - A shirtless man "acting erratically" and waving an airsoft gun in the middle of the road was hit by a car and later died, according to the Lake County sheriff.
Sheriff Don Bell says 911 callers reported the incident around 9:30 AM on Friday, March 22.
A caller reported that they saw the man on Timberlane Road, less than two miles from Highway 93 in Ronan. The man was reportedly waving what looked like a rifle, and pointed it at the oncoming car in the moments before the vehicle struck him.
Responding officers found the man seriously injured, and he was airlifted to a Missoula hospital, where he died on Saturday.
Investigators determined that the man was not carrying a real firearm, but a realistic-looking airsoft gun.
The deceased man is identified as Aaron Theil, 35, of Ronan.
Sheriff Bell says his office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.