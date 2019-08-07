RONAN - A Lake County deputy was airlifted to Seattle after incurring severe burns while helping a broke-down driver.
Sheriff Don Bell says the deputy was helping a driver with their vehicle in the Ronan area on Highway 93 when the carburetor backfired, spraying fire and gasoline into the deputy's face and hands.
The deputy has been flown to Harborview in Seattle to be treated for second- and third-degree burns.
The deputy is conscious and stable. Sheriff Bell says they'll continue to provide updates on his condition.