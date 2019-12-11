KALISPELL - The Kalispell Walmart has reopened after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Walmart received a phone call of a bomb threat around 2:20 PM, Wednesday. Store managed said they believed the threat was a robo-call scam.
Walmart did not evacuate the store, but doors were locked and entrances were blocked while police investigated.
The store was cleared shortly after 3:00 PM when police and store managers determined there was no threat.
The following is a press release from Kalispell PD:
On December 11, 2019 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Kalispell Police Officers responded to Wal-Mart for a reported bomb threat. Responding officers worked closely with Wal-Mart management to ensure public safety. Investigators were able to determine the phone call had been made from an internet based phone number that appears to have been stolen from a legitimate Montana number. The caller at that number was cooperative with investigators and is not suspected in the incident. It is believed at this time the call was of the “swatting” nature trying to elicit an emergency response from Law Enforcement. The store was reopened to public access at approximately 3:00 pm.
The incident remains under investigation.