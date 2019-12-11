Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED WITH SNOW IN THE MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS AND A POSSIBILITY OF FREEZING RAIN IN VALLEY LOCATIONS. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH IN THE FLATHEAD AND MISSION VALLEYS. SEELEY-SWAN VALLEY WILL SEE UP TO 4 INCHES. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE IN VALLEY LOCATIONS. MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS WILL SEE 6 TO 12 INCHES OF SNOW. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, POLSON, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&