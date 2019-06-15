Kalispell student wins car for perfect school attendance

KALISPELL- The school year has officially wrapped up, and in Kalispell that means one lucky student with perfect school attendance could win the prize of a lifetime.
Perfect high school attendance, means, the perfect reward, a 2017 Ford Fiesta.
High school is no easy feat, and local businesses in the Flathead recognize the accomplishment. That’s why Kalispell Volkswagen, Kalispell Toyota, and Kalispell Ford wanted to give students with perfect attendance, quite the reward.
“One of our values is being a good community citizen so this is one of those things that go hand in hand with that,” said General Manager of Kalispell Volskwagen, Justin Rody.
But with 63 students throughout the Flathead Valley with 100% attendance, there could only be one winner.
Jazminn, a recent 2019 graduate from Stillwater Christian says she was shocked to hear her name called.
“My eyes were almost popping out, it was unbelievable,” said winner, Jazminn Malians.
She says now, it’s all worth it.
“The perfect attendance has definitely paid off. I’ve worked so hard going to school sick and well, it was just unbelievable. I thought I wasn’t going to make it but thankfully I did,” added winner, Malians.
She wants to thank Kalispell Volkswagen, Kalispell Toyota, and Kalispell Ford for giving her the opportunity she wouldn’t have had otherwise.
Congratulations, Jazminn!