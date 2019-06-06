KALISPELL - The Kalispell High School levy failed to pass last month during a special election. Now, the district is announcing $1.4 million in overall cuts to the budget moving forward.
Without the levy, Kalispell Public Schools will need to cut over a million dollars from the high school budget, as well as over $400,000 from their elementary budget.
The levy was originally intended to update technology, curriculum, and increase safety measures across Kalispell schools.
In a press release tonight, Kalispell Public Schools' Superintendent Mark Flatau says the last six weeks have been "the most challenging of my time here".
Kalispell High Schools already have the lowest general fund budgets across the state of Montana for all Class AA schools.