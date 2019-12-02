Kalispell mayor, anti-discrimination organization, condemns swastika graffiti

KALISPELL - An anti-discrimination organization spoke out tonight at Kalispell's City Council meeting, after a community monument was vandalized last week.
The group "Love Lies Here" says they were notified of a swastika that was spray-painted over a sign on Saturday. The graffiti has since been removed, but Love Lies Here says they want to make sure that these criminal acts of white supremacy are not normalized in the Flathead Valley.
In a statement last week, Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson says "The city of Kalispell condemns these actions, and wholeheartedly supports our Jewish friends and neighbors every day, and especially during the high holy holidays."
Love Lies Here says they fully support Mayor Johnson's statement, and want to help the city better respond to acts of white supremacy in the future.
Police officials are still investigating who actually drew the swastika on the sign.