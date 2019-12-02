KALISPELL - An anti-discrimination organization spoke out Monday at Kalispell's City Council meeting, after a community monument was vandalized last week.
The group Love Lives Here says they were notified of a swastika that was spray-painted over a sign on Saturday. The graffiti has since been removed, but Love Lives Here spokespeople say they want to make sure that these acts are not accepted in the Flathead Valley.
In a statement last week, Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson said, "The City of Kalispell condemns these actions, and wholeheartedly supports our Jewish friends and neighbors every day, and especially during the high holy holidays."
Love Lives Here says they fully support Mayor Johnson's statement, and want to help the city better respond to acts of white supremacy in the future.
Police officials are still trying to figure out who drew the swastika on the sign.