MISSOULA - A Kalispell man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty of creating a sexually explicit video of a minor.
From the U.S. Attorney's Office:
Sexual exploitation of minor sends Kalispell man to prison for 15 years
MISSOULA—A Kalispell man who was convicted of creating a sexually explicit video of a minor girl was sentenced recently to the minimum mandatory 15 years in prison, 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution, said U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.
Allen Duane Turman, 44, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child during a Nov. 29 hearing.
Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided at the March 22 sentencing.
Prosecution evidence showed that in October 2017, a law enforcement officer received a call about a thumb drive that belonged to Turman. A forensic analysis of the device showed it contained a sexually explicit video of a girl who was under the age of 18. By looking at other files on the thumb drive, law enforcement determined that Turman had created the video.
When interviewed in April 2018, Turman told law enforcement that the victim had stayed with him but that he was using drugs at the time and his memory was poor. While he could not specifically remember making the video on the thumb drive, he did not dispute he created it.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.