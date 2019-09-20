Watch again

KALISPELL - A fast-moving house fire in the Flathead area has destroyed most of the building and left a family without a home.

West Valley Fire and Rescue reports that they responded to a fire on Thursday, Sept. 19 around 3:30 PM. Crews say the flames quickly engulfed the structure, and the whole main floor was a complete loss, as well as the carport with three vehicles inside.

"Crews from Smith Valley Fire and South Kalispell Fire also responded mutual aid to the call. Everyone on scene worked very hard to save what we could and it breaks our hearts that we couldn't do more and a family lost a home."

They say Red Cross is working with the homeowners to help them find shelter. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews are asking drivers to remember to yield to emergency responders.