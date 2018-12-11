Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AT NOON MST. * AFFECTED AREA...FLATHEAD RANGE, WHITEFISH RANGE, SWAN RANGE, AND GLACIER NP. * AVALANCHE DANGER...AN AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS ARE POSSIBLE. THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WATCH AREA IS RISING TO HIGH. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS WILL OVERLOAD A FRAGILE SNOWPACK, RESULTING IN WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DUE TO VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS, TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.FLATHEADAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. CHECK WWW.AVALANCHE.ORG FOR YOUR CLOSEST AVALANCHE CENTER. CHECK WWW.FSAVALANCHE.ORG TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW TO IDENTIFY AVALANCHE HAZARDS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION... THIS WATCH DOES NOT APPLY TO OPERATING SKI AREAS WHERE AVALANCHE MITIGATION MEASURES ARE PERFORMED. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&