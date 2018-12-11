KALISPELL - A Flathead family says their custom-made Grinch costume was stolen sometime after the Christmas parade in Kalispell this past week.
The family says it went missing along with other holiday decor at a hotel in Kalispell sometime on Dec. 8 or 9, where it was being stored before a special event. The costume included a custom-made green mask, furry green gloves and a jacket.
Jake Zakavec wore the costume at last week's Kalispell Christmas parade.
His wife, Tiffany, writes:
"To whoever stole the Grinch costume yesterday, I hope you see this.
This is a drawing that a little girl, maybe 3 or 4 years old and perfectly dressed as a Who, gave to my husband. She had asked to see the Grinch yesterday morning and my husband, who is the Grinch, had to tell her she could not see him. She burst into tears and handed him the drawing and asked him to give it to the Grinch if he sees him. My husband was so upset all day because of not just her, but every single child that he saw heartbroken. Because of you.
You stole not just a costume, but the valley's joy of seeing the Grinch.
...However, if you so choose to grow a larger heart than that shriveled up raisin of yours, feel free to swing by the hotel and drop it off. No questions asked. Just put it in a box and leave it at the desk with my name on it."