A NASA Earth Observatory Image of the Day shows an astronaut's-eye view of Flathead Lake taken in April.
The Earth Observatory at NASA posted the image of Flathead Lake. The picture was taken on April 29 from the International Space Station by a member of the Expedition 58 crew.
The caption says Flathead is one of the largest freshwater lakes found west of the Mississippi, and the lighter blue parts of the lake are from spring snow melt.
The image was slightly enhanced to show the landscape with more clarity.
NASA's database includes many images of Montana's most beautiful features as seen from space, including St. Mary Lake in Glacier National Park and Lolo National Forest:
You can also search for more photos of Montana taken from space here.
Thanks to the Flathead Lake Biological Station for pointing out the post.