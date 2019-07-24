How a mother’s legacy lives on at Rebecca Farm

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WAVE HEIGHTS...2 TO 4 FEET. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON THE LAKE WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&