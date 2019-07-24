How a mother’s legacy lives on at Rebecca Farm

KALISPELL – July 24 marks the first day of The Event at Rebecca Farm, the nation’s biggest equestrian eventing competition.
Riders from across the United States travel to Kalispell to compete at The Event, some even flying their horses in from the east coast.
However, Kalispell wasn’t always known for eventing, this legendary competition blossomed from a mother’s gift and sacrifice for her daughter.
Sarah Broussard developed a love for horses at 10 years old. However, she struggled to find somewhere to compete. Her family would have to travel to Washington and California just so that she could participate in events.
Her mother, Rebecca Broussard, decided to start an event so that her daughter could fulfill her dream.
“They loved being here, loved what the valley has to offer, and wanted to educate the rest of the world, the rest of the United States, that this place called Kalispell, Montana existed and it was actually really cool even though it was off the beaten path,” said Sarah.
The Event at Rebecca Farm started in 2002 and grew to a world cup qualifier. Rebecca was able to watch The Event grow, but inside, something else was growing.
“I was in college when my mom called me and told me that she had breast cancer,” said Sarah.
Rebecca was able to fight and beat cancer, but the cancer came back, much worse than before. Becky passed in 2010 and Sarah was left to take over the reins of what had become the biggest equestrian event in the nation.
Now, hundreds of people travel from around the United States to enjoy the community and comrdoity that The Event in Kalispell has to offer.