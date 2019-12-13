Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY 6 PM MST. * AFFECTED AREA...SWAN RANGE, FLATHEAD RANGE, AND GLACIER PARK. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH IN PORTIONS OF THE AFFECTED AREA. * REASON/IMPACTS...NEW AND WIND DRIFTED SNOW ARE FORMING REACTIVE SLABS AND OVERLOADING BURIED WEAK LAYERS. NATURAL AND SURPRISING HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE EXPECTED TODAY. AVALANCHES MAY RUN DOWN TO LOWER ELEVATION AREAS WITH SHALLOW SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. AVOIDING AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS RECOMMENDED. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.FLATHEADAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&