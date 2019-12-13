The Flathead Forest Service alerts there is high-risk of a backcountry avalanche in the Swan, Flathead Ranges and Glacier National Park in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Large amounts of new snow and drifted snow are collecting over frail layers on the terrain, making the area prone to a natural or human caused avalanche.
The Forest Service says to stay clear from areas in effect until further notice.
Areas surrounding the avalanche warning may be in high danger as well, according to the Forest Service.
Check in with the Flathead Avalanche Center for more details.