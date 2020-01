Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE FLATHEAD VALLEY. A TRACE TO 2 INCHES FOR THE MISSION VALLEY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST SATURDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

