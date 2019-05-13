KALISPELL - A fire at St. Matthew's Catholic Church significantly damaged the basement of the church Sunday.
The Kalispell Fire Department was called to the church on 1st Avenue West just after 5 PM Sunday.
Crews reported heavy smoke was visible from several sides of the church when they arrived. Additional crews were called in based on the size of the building and severity of the fire.
A press release from the fire department said there is heavy fire damage in the basement of the church and extensive smoke damage throughout.
Crews are still investigating the fire but say foul play is not suspected.