High winds ripped through Western Montana Saturday leaving a path of destruction in their wake. One woman in Kalispell is left looking for her hawk who escaped after her enclosure was flipped over.
Kari Gabriel, a raptor educator and rehabilitator, said when she woke up Saturday her rough-legged hawk, Hawkeye, was gone.
The bird's whole enclosure had been flipped upside down and Gabriel is asking the public's help to find her missing hawk.
Hawkeye has two black cords tied to her legs and a black band of color at the end of her tail.
Gabriel found Hawkeye back in 2014 after she was hit by a car and this rough-legged hawk couldn't be released back into the wild because she is missing an eye and is partly blind in the other.
"My biggest fear is that she is going to be hit by a car crash into a building a house a garage a barn because she is not able to see," Gabriel said.
Gabriel wants to remind everyone Hawkeye is not a pet and is a wild animal. If you do see the missing bird the best thing to do is call Gabriel at 406-249-7800