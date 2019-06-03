KALISPELL - Officials say they had to euthanize a grizzly who was food conditioned.
FWP says the three-year-old male grizzly was captured on May 30 off Lost Creek Drive, west of Farm to Market Road.
They say the bear repeatedly broke into unsecured bird feeders and trash throughout the area, and got into several chicken coops and ate chickens.
FWP encourages residents to report bear activity, and to secure your property to prevent more bears from becoming conditioned to human presence:
"Montana is bear country with populations of grizzly and black bears. Residents are asked to remove or secure food attractants such as garbage and bird feeders and bird seed. Chicken and livestock should be properly secured with electric fencing or inside a closed shed with a door."