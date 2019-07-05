HUNGRY HORSE – Glacier Park’s first “Map-A-Thon” will look at ways to prevent cars from hitting animals in the park.
The park says car traffic, particularly on U.S. 2, poses a danger to wildlife that needs to travel to find food and mates.
The Map-A-Thon will look at which roads could benefit from a wildlife crossing structure or other ways to make roads safer for animals and drivers.
The public is invited to share their observations at the Map-A-Thon event on Tuesday, July 9 from 4-6 PM at the Hungry Horse Ranger District U.S. Forest Service Office, 10 Hungry Horse Drive in Hungry Horse, 22 miles northeast of Kalispell.
Read more from the park’s release:
“Wildlife Crossing.”
When we think about wildlife crossing the road, it’s often an annoyance. Why do they have to run out in front of our cars? Why can’t they find another way around?
Large mammals, like those in the Rocky Mountain region, need to range widely as the seasons change to access different resources, find shelter, and seek mates. As they roam, they encounter major highways, like US-2 in Glacier, that bisect their habitat. Animals die crossing roads, but busy roads can also keep them from finding mates in other areas, fragmenting populations.
On the human side, wildlife on roadways is also costly. Montana drivers have the second-highest probability countrywide of wildlife collision (after West Virginians). The communities in the region are experiencing booming population, development, and visitation. How do we take animals into account when there are so many people that need to get from place to place?
Have you seen animals crossing Highway 2? We need your help! We're hosting the first "Map-A-Thon" workshop on July 9 at the Hungry Horse Ranger District US Forest Service office from 4-6pm. The goal is to identify potential areas for wildlife crossing structures or other mitigation efforts. Come share your observations!