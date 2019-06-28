Glacier National Park helps connect lost ring to former Georgia Southern football player

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- Glacier National Park sees millions of visitors throughout the summer, and with all the hustle and bustle of activities in the park, items can easily be lost.
This story, however, is about something special being found.
Thursday, the Georgia Southern football athletics page on Facebook received a message from Glacier National Park, saying they found a 2002 Southern Conference Championship ring, and they were hoping to reconnect it with its owner.
Georgia Southern athletic officials say without proper records of the athlete, they took to their social media pages.
"When I posted it within an hour I had people emailing me saying they knew the guy, they knew how to get a hold of him. So somebody hit him up on Instagram and by midnight last night he had emailed me asking for the phone number of the lost and found department there so we got it all connected,” said Georgia Southern, Associate Athletic Director, Bryan Johnston.
The athletic department says without social media, and the help of passionate fans, getting the ring back to its owner might not have been possible.