Glacier National Park emphasizing situational awareness among park visitors after tragic rock fall death

GLACIER-After a 14-year-old girl was killed after a rock fall near the east tunnel on Going-to-the-Sun Road, park rangers are stressing the importance of visitor awareness.
Situational awareness, something that park officials say was out of the young girls family’s control before the accident, but is crucial when recreating of any kind in the park.
Following an accident like this, Glacier National Park wants visitors to know it’s most important to stay aware of the things you can control.
"Pay attention, ya know, if you do start to see rain, if you do start to see rock fall, in the spring we had an avalanche come down before the road opened to vehicles, that goes for wildlife along the side of the road, lightening, all of those things are hazards, and unexpected hazards that visitors can encounter at any time,” Public Information Officer for Glacier, Lauren Alley, said.
The limestone and mudstone rock that make up the mountains at Glacier National Park are constantly eroding, which unfortunately makes a tragic event like this impossible to predict.