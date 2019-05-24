KALISPELL - The Glacier High School marching band will represent Montana in the 2019 National Memorial Day Parade on Monday.
The Wolfpack band was nominated by U.S. Senator Steve Daines several months ago.
Friday, Daines stopped by Glacier High School to wish the students luck before they depart for Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
The band shared videos on Facebook earlier this week as they practiced for the big event.
In D.C. they'll march down Constitution Avenue and end at the National Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument.