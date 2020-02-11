WILD HORSE ISLAND, Mont. -- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials ran routine health evaluations on bighorn sheep on Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Feb. 3 and 4.
According to a Facebook post from Flathead Lake State Park, A total of 13 FWP workers assisted in the process, including one veterinarian and helicopter crew of three people.
Their aim was to study genetic diversity and look for pneumonia symptoms. They also looked at fat thickness in female sheep hips through an ultrasound to calculate their fertility health.
The post says FWP ethically caught 26 sheep and freed them on the island after they were finished running the health examinations.