MILES CITY - A former school employee accused of sexually abusing minors is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Custer County Attorney's Office says James Jensen was arrested Thursday and is held on $100,000 bail.
This summer, allegations came to light that Jensen had systematically abused high school athletes while he was employed as a trainer at Custer High School. Prosecutors found that the allegations were past the statute of limitations.
But during the ensuing investigation, state investigators found "a number" of pornographic images of minors on Jensen's computer devices in his home.
Court documents say a housekeeper at Jensen's senior care living facility first saw the pictures of nude teenage boys on Jensen's computer and pointed them out to officers. The ages of the boys in the porn are estimated as being as young as 9 years old.
Jensen's arraignment is not yet set.