WHITEFISH - Authorities are asking for tips after firearms were reported stolen from vehicles in the Happy Valley area.
A release from Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the break-ins were reported on Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5.
Authorities are looking for a Glock 21 .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol with two magazines, a Ruger .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle, with a black plastic stock and stainless steel barrel, and a Rock Island model 51991 10mm semiautomatic pistol (serial #RIA1978087.)
The sheriff reminds people to lock their vehicles and keep an updated list of the make, model and serial number of your valuables.