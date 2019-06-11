Flathead Lake State Park holds "Babies in Boots Hike"

BIG FORK- Earlier Tuesday moms and their little hikers attended the first ever “Babies in Boots Hike” at Wayferers State Park. Hike organizers say that living in a place like the Flathead, it's important to teach your young kids about being outdoors.
"Outdoor recreation is something we can all connect to, we can all enjoy the outdoors, it's a crucial part of the economy in Montana and there truly is a state park, or a national park or national forest for every age and every activity out there. We are very fortunate to live in such an area,” said Allie McCurry, Assistant Manager of Flathead Lake State Park.
With a good turnout of families, Flathead Rangers say this event wasn't just a hike, but a perfect way to ease the stress of parents who want to get outdoors more.
"I named it Babies and Boots but I think it could be named Parents and Packing because i think it's having the confidence to know what to pack, how to prepare to go outdoors with your young one, and with a little bit of planning we can enjoy just the same hikes,” added McCurry.
Parents say the "Babies in Boots Hike" was an educational way for their little ones to learn about the place they call home.
"They understand the nature and experience with it and they appreciate it, like how beautiful this is,” parent, Soojean Hardy said.
