POLSON - Researchers say it's been at least 30 years since Flathead Lake was this frozen over.
The Flathead Lake Biological Station's researcher Diane Whited shared aerial drone footage of the freeze, which comes after a week of record-setting heavy snow and subzero "arctic blast" temperatures."
Flathead Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi.
The Flathead Lake Biological Station is part of the University of Montana, and is the second oldest biological field station in the United States.