Flathead High School unveils newest facility remodels and additions

KALISPELL- After nearly four years of planning, and two and a half years of construction, Flathead High School is happy to unveil the its newest additions ahead of the new school year.
After passing a K- 12 school district bond in 2016, a revamped Flathead High School is finally complete.
it was long overdue, this school was built in 1903, and school executives say before this remodel, the school had numerous issues.
"Mechanical, electrical, and just the learning space itself. We are so grateful that this latest remodel and new addition has really fulfilled that need,” Superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools, Mark Flatau said.
Those needs--now a reality.
The school added just under 48,000 square feet to the property, including 17 new classrooms, 5 new conference rooms and study areas, a new gymnasium, 2 locker rooms, and a new teachers lounge.
Principal Michele Paine says these additions will help Flathead students for years to come, and for that, she's grateful.
"We are just very thankful to the Kalispell community for believing in the school systems here and I think we deliver a quality project for a bargain, we do well with the money that we have we've been very thoughtful about designing this new space, we want to make sure this will be school space to serve many generations into the future."
School administrators say they can't wait to see students return to school next Wednesday to utilize the new spaces.