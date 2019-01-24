Flathead County SWAT responds to shots fired in Kalispell neighborhood

ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of a standoff in a Kalispell neighborhood.
Sheriff Brian Heino says that a report came in just before 7 p.m. of a person firing a shotgun in the area of Valley Drive.
When deputies arrived on the scene, he says the suspect began firing at them and then retreated into a home.
The Flathead County SWAT team and negotiators are currently on the scene, trying to resolve the situation.
In the mean time, Sheriff Heino is asking the public to avoid the area Valley Drive neighborhood. Roadblocks are currently being put into place.