Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... LONG DURATION LIGHT SNOW. SNOW WILL RETURN THIS AFTERNOON AND BECOME CONSISTENT LIGHT SNOW DURING THIS EVENING. LIGHT TO MODERATE INTENSITIES ARE EXPECTED FOR THE DURATION OF THE NIGHT AND MAJORITY OF WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH AROUND 2 TO 3 INCHES BY LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING.