KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has exceeded campaign goals towards a new canine program, according to its official Facebook page.
As of February 20, the sheriff’s office has raised $6,765 of its initial $5,000 goal towards acquiring dogs to train and assist in detecting drugs, tracking suspects and general police operations, according to the office’s Gofundme page.
In an update Wednesday morning, officials have since increased the goal to $15,000 to help with food, kennels, vests and vet invoicing.
The sheriff's office says the canine program costs about $25,000 a dog, which covers everything from training and vehicles, to vet bills and certifications.
If you’d like to donate, you can go to the official campaign Gofundmepage here. Proceeds will go towards the Flathead Community Foundation, a nonprofit helping out with creating the K9 program.