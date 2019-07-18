KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff released the name of a 67-year-old man who was killed on July 15.
Sheriff Brian Heino says Paul David Kellenberger, 67, of Kalispell, died at his home on July 15.
Just after 5 pm on Monday, deputies responded to a home on Lenwood Lane, after receiving phone calls from neighbors. That's when they found the man deceased.
Kellenberger's manner of death has not been made public, but the case is listed as a homicide.
Heino says they've also identified a blue Ford pickup that was reported seen leaving the scene that night.
The release did not mention a possible suspect. Earlier reports said a man in custody in Flathead County jail on a different charge was being questioned.
Heino says detectives are continuing their investigation.