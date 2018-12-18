HUNGRY HORSE - The name has been released of a man who was found dead in a car fire in the woods.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said in a media release issued Tuesday that the victim is Conrad Peak, 77.
The sheriff's office describes Peak as a transient in the area who'd been reportedly living in his car in the Hungry Horse area in late fall. He'd previously been known to have lived in Texas.
A 911 caller reported finding the vehicle on fire in the woods near Lion Lake on Dec. 8. Firefighters doused the fire and found Peak's remains.
Curry says the vehicle was a blue 2006 Ford Escape four-door.
It's unclear what started the fire, and anyone with information in the case is asked to call 406-758-5600.
You can also anonymously call Crimestoppers at 406-752-TIPS.