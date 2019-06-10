flathead county marion junkyard

MARION - The state of Montana and Flathead County started work Monday on cleaning up a junkyard. They say the property owner faces criminal charges after refusing to comply with court orders.

Jail records show that the property owner, Michael Linstead, was arrested on June 10 for failure to appear. 

From Flathead County:
 
On June 10, 2019, Flathead County, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its contractor will begin cleanup of junk vehicles and solid waste in Marion, MT. The property owner, who has been identified as Michael Linstead,failure to comply with a Flathead County District Court Order has led to DEQ receiving post-judgment relief to remove the vehicles and waste. The project is anticipated to take 7-10 days to complete. Linstead was arrested on misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear. 

The project is a collaborative effort with the following Agencies and Organizations:

• Flathead County Sheriff’s Office
• Flathead County Public Works Department
• Flathead County Office of Emergency Services
• Flathead County City County Health Department
• Marion Fire Department
• Montana Department of Environmental Quality
• Missouri River Contractors
 

