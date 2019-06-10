MARION - The state of Montana and Flathead County started work Monday on cleaning up a junkyard. They say the property owner faces criminal charges after refusing to comply with court orders.
Jail records show that the property owner, Michael Linstead, was arrested on June 10 for failure to appear.
The project is a collaborative effort with the following Agencies and Organizations:
• Flathead County Sheriff’s Office
• Flathead County Public Works Department
• Flathead County Office of Emergency Services
• Flathead County City County Health Department
• Marion Fire Department
• Montana Department of Environmental Quality
• Missouri River Contractors