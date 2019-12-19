Flathead community rallies together to make a December to Remember for two families

KALISPELL - Today all Subway restaurants in the Flathead Valley will donate 15% of their funds to the Holmstrom and Hubble families.
In early September, 17-year-old Chance Holmstrom died from serious injuries after a motorcycle accident in Kalispell. He leaves behind his parents, a younger sister, and his seven month old son, Graycen.
The family says that any funds will help take care of baby Graycen and will also help with expenses from the tragedy.
Money from the fundraiser will also go to the family of Jordana Hubble, a 6-year-old who was hit by a car when she was getting off the school bus in Olney.
Jordana is still in a coma and the money from the fundraiser will go toward her care.
If you do not live in the Flathead Valley but you would still like to help these families this holiday season you can do so at the links below: