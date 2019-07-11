Missoula Rural Fire Department doused a fire on Industrial Road Wednesday night.
The building is a crew center for Grayback Forestry, a private wildland firefighting crew. Photos from the incident show one vehicle that is charred.
Missoula Rural Fire crews say damage is estimated at $250,000, but thanks to a quick response they were able to save about $400,000 worth of property.
The call came in around 8:30 Wednesday night. When crews arrived, they saw thick, black smoke coming from the eves and overhead doors.
MRF Chief Jeff Brandt said crews gained access to the building by using power tools to cut through the garage bay doors. They got the fire under control willing 30 minutes.
They're still trying to determine what caused the fire.