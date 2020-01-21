Family loses animals and thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment in barn fire

The Lake County community is coming together to help neighbors who lost everything in a devastating fire.
Jamie Sievers called the red barn on her farm, her "home."
"This was home. This is where we spent a lot of our time. I liked being out here more than my house," Sievers said.
But Sunday morning the beautiful scene changed around 11:30. She saw smoke coming from the barn.
"There was just flames everywhere and it was probably 20 minutes later everything was gone," Sievers said.
Her family lost three show pigs, one of which was about to give birth, plus a new litter of piglets. The Sievers also lost 10 chickens and thousands of dollars worth of farm tools and products.
Sievers said they had heat lamps to keep the baby piglest warm, and she thinks the fire started when the momma pig possibly pushed some straw near the heat lamp.
"My mom's like 'oh it's gonna be warm this weekend,' my automatic thought was it's gonna be good for the babies, but there are no babies," Sievers said.
She added while she lost most of what she loved in a matter of 20 minutes, it took the community just seconds to step up and help.
"I wasn't even off the phone yet with 911 and I had neighbors already driving down the driveway, a hundred miles an hour, and within 10 minutes my entire driveway was full," Sievers said.
Her neighbors have brought over hay to feed the animals that did survive, and have already planned a spaghetti feed to help her family rebuild what they call home.
The spaghetti feed is set for Wednesday, January 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the Arlee Schools cafeteria. Tickets are five dollars per person or 20 dollars for a family.