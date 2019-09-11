KALISPELL - A popular car dealership in Kalispell is now operating under a new name.
Eisinger Motors and Eisinger Honda of Kalispell will now be called Corwin Motors and Corwin Honda of Kalispell.
Corwin Auto Group has worked closely with Greg Eisinger for years. Greg ran the dealership for 24 years and retired in 2017. The Corwin family will now run the dealerships under the Corwin Name.
The Corwin Auto Group operates 11 dealerships in six states. The family has been operating dealerships for more than 100 years.