Dublin Gulch Road in Charlo collapses, closed for months

A busy side road used by hundreds of Montanans to cut from highway 212 to highway 93 completely collapsed.
Lake County officials said Dublin Gultch Road will be closed for at least the next two months.
"We got a call Tuesday night there was water running over the Dublin Gulch Road," Emergency Management Officer Mark Clary said.
Clary went down to take a look and closed the road. By Wednesday morning when he went to check on the situation, the road had completely collapsed.
"It had a culvert underneath it that probably got plugged up by either rocks or trees," Clary said. "That caused the problem of the water to rise up."
Clary estimates the collapsed portion of the road is 150 feet wide and 30 feet deep. He thinks the damage could cost a couple hundred thousand dollars, but he hasn't gotten an official assessment yet.
"[Lake County] could put an emergency declaration, which they have done, so now we're available to go after the funding that we need to fix the problem," Clary said.
There are a couple of homeowners at the top of the hill.
"They're fairly close to it, but they're not in any danger of falling into it," Clary said.
Luckily for the homeowners and others who use this road, there are other side roads they can take to avoid the collapsed chaos on Dublin Gulch.