Deceased Flathead County woman tied to 14-year cold case of dead baby

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. THE MORNING COMMUTE COULD BE IMPACTED THURSDAY MORNING. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&