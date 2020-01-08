Deceased Flathead County woman tied to 14-year cold case of dead baby

Port Orchard, WA - A cold case that was reopened in Washington state has finally closed, after connections were finally made to a Montana woman.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has identified the birth mother of a newborn baby that was found dead 14 years ago along a South Kitsap road.
The baby girl was officially listed as "Baby Jane Doe", but she was informally named "Dawn" by investigators, as the baby was founded to have only lived for 24 hours. The dawning of the day was the only part she saw.
Multiple suspects were interviewed and DNA tested, but no match was found to Dawn.
The cold case was reopened in 2019, when new technology led investigators to a woman living in Flathead County. Sheriff's detectives had previously collected DNA from that 32-year old female, and compared samples to DNA collected from Dawn.
The crime lab's analysis shows that the woman's DNA matched the infant, making the woman the infant's mother.
According to a press release from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, the estimated possibility of selecting an unrelated person at random from the United State's population with a matching DNA profile is one in 600 quadrillion.
The Flathead County woman, who was not identified in a press release, died in 2019.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says they're not releasing her name out of consideration for the family, and no criminal charges can be filed.