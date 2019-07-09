Crews battle 24-acre wildfire near Arlee

Fire crews on Tuesday are battling a lightning-caused wildfire near Arlee.
The Arlee Northwest Fire is located 2.5 miles northwest of the town on the Flathead Indian Reservation, according to a Facebook post from the CSKT Division of Fire.
The 24-acre fire is burning in grass and timber.
It is currently 20-percent contained and is being managed locally.
Two Type 6 engines and an 8 person hand crew are assigned to fight the fire and will work to build control lines around it and secure the fire lines with a burnout operation.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this fire is ask to contact Division of Fire at: (406) 676-2550 or contact C.T. Camel, Fire Management Specialist, at: (406) 676-2550 ext. 6407 or email: ct.camel@cskt.org.