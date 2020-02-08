MISSOULA- The backcountry of west-central Montana has a considerable danger of an avalanche on wind slopes and a moderate danger on all other slopes.
According to MissoulaAvalanche.org the danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas and expires at midnight tonight.
New snow and strong winds will build dangerous wind slabs through the day and the likelihood of triggering a wind slab will increase as the day progresses.
To keep yourself safe, you should travel with partners, avoid steep convex or wind-loaded terrain, be on the lookout for red flags, and always carry a beacon, shovel and a probe.