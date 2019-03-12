Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... LONG DURATION SNOW WITH PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW. LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO INTENSIFY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE FOR THE OVERNIGHT. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BY 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY. SNOW SHOULD TAPER OFF AROUND NOON.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&