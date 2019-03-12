COLUMBIA FALLS - Police locked down Ruder Elementary School after a young man allegedly threatened to settle a fight with a gun in the parking lot.
A post from the Columbia Falls Police Department says they locked down Ruder Elementary at 2:15 PM on Tuesday, March 12, as a precaution.
They say a Snapchat message "depicting a young man with a gun and a message indicating the desire to meet in the Ruder parking lot to settle a disagreement warranted the lockdown."
Police say there was no direct threat toward Ruder School.