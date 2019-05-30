Columbia Falls community hosting benefit to support Erin Howk's family

KALISPELL- Following the April 26th incident, where a driver under the influence crashed into an Evergreen home, killing a 15-year-old, the Flathead Valley community is rallying around the teenager’s family.
Before the crash, Erin and her mother, Brittany, worked at Angie's Greenhouse in Columbia Falls.
Since the tragedy, Angie's Greenhouse, as well as other local businesses have been holding fundraisers to bring awareness about driving under the influence by displaying gold ribbons and sharing the phrase "Stay Gold,” something Erin and her family used to say.
Owners of Angie's say, by doing this, you're showing your support.
"When people make the donations or even put the gold ribbon on your car it's supporting Brittany and Erin and saying we don't agree with drinking and driving, call someone because this didn't have to happen,” said owner of Angie’s Greenhouse, Angie Olsen.
Gold ribbons as well as gold stickers are being sold in honor of Erin, with the proceeds going to her family.
The community is also holding a spaghetti benefit dinner on June 8th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Columbia Falls. The event will have a silent and live auction as well as music, food, and dancing. All of the proceeds will go to Erin’s family.