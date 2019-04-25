MISSOULA- Clear Choice Clinic in Kalispell is hitting the road with their new mobile healthcare clinic for patients in rural Montana, where they say these patients will have access to healthcare they might not get otherwise.
After receiving calls about patients not able to make it the clear choice Kalispell clinic, clinic executives decided something had to be done.
"It's just been frustrating over the years to feel like there would people in need and we didn't have the ability to help them,” said Clear Choice Clinic, Executive Director, Michelle Reimer. “So we have the unique opportunity to take everything we do here to places like Eureka, and Libby, and Browning, Polson, and just really be able to expand our reach.”
The new mobile clinic will take everything they have in their Kalispell clinic, on the road.
From pregnancy testing, to limited ultra sounds, STD testing, and STD treatments, and all for free.
"Patients that walk thru our doors have something that has gone wrong in their life that causes them to either be facing an unexpected pregnancy or STD so we don't want to add to their pain by charging our services,” added Executive Director, Michelle Reimer.
The clinic has partnered with local agencies in destinations like Libby, Polson, and Browning, but also with Care Net in Missoula, where the mobile unit will switch main towns every week, so Care Net in Missoula can reach patients in places like Hamilton and Seely Lake.
"As in Montana everything is spread out, and for them to call and say well I’d love to come to your clinic we just don't have the gas money or it's too far to travel, I think going to them is going to be just a huge benefit for their community,” said Medical Assistant, Rhonda Fisher.
The mobile unit will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday in Kalispell from 12-4, and patients are welcome to tour the mobile unit and clinic, executives say they hope to hit the road for service by June 1st.
You can call 888-566-9178 to learn more or schedule an appointment.