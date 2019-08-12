Canadian Olympians teaching and working with kids in Montana

WHITEFISH- The Glacier Skate Academy in Whitefish was just taken over by Sean Wirtz and his wife Kristen Cowan.
Wirtz, a former competitive skater from Canada finished fourth in 2005 at Skate America and fourth in 2006 at Skate Canada and took the home bronze medal at Four Continents in 2006.
Cowan, a former competitive skater out of the Spokane area skated in shows like Holiday on Ice and Disney on Ice.
The on and off ice teams mission is to make the Glacier Skate Academy a powerhouse for the sport of figure skating in the Treasure State.
Wirtz has ambitions of both growing the club and raising the level of its competitive program.
This week Canadian and World Champion and three-time Olympic medalist Eric Radford, Olympic Medallist and former Canadian National Pair Champion Dylan Moscovitch, and World Championship competitor in Ice Dance from Spain, Luis Fenero will be helping with that mission by teaching classes in Whitefish this week.
They will be teaching coaching and pairs seminars to help Montana kids reach an elite level in this sport.
Radford, skated with partner Meagan Duhamel, Radford won gold in 2018 Pyeongchang games in the team event and Bronze in Pairs.
Moscovitch, skated with Liubov Ivanovna Ilyushechkina and Kirsten Moore-Towers, Moscovitch won Silver in the team event in the 2014 Sochi games with Moore-Towers.
If you would like to get your kids involved in Glacier Skate Academy that information is available here.