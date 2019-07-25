SEELEY LAKE - Groups of campers are stuck after a mudslide buried a road leading to a trailhead in the Seeley Lake area.
Crews working at the scene said three separate landslides are blocking Dunham Road to the Lodgepole Trailhead. Debris is piled 15-20 feet in some places.
Some campers are stuck behind the landslide, but have enough supplies to make it until the road is cleared.
The 2017 Rice Ridge fire burned several hundred acres in the area, making it susceptible to erosion. Tuesday night's thunderstorm likely triggered the landslides.
The trailhead lies on a remote road off Highway 200, east of Seeley Lake, in the Seeley Lake Ranger District.