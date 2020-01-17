LIBBY, Mont. -- A bull moose tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the southeastern boundary of the Libby CWD Management Zone on Friday.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says in a release, the moose was harvested by a hunter near Fawn Creek during the last week of the general hunting season.
On Dec. 1, 2019, FWP took the sample to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where it tested positive for CWD on Friday.
FWP says so far, 61 white-tailed deer, two moose, and one mule deer have tested positive for CWD in and around the Libby CWD Management Zone. Almost all of the CWD positive animals were tested positive within the management zone, with a majority in the urban Libby area. The first moose that was tested CWD positive was about a half mile away from the zone back in Oct. 2019.
FWP says there is about a 13 percent prevalence of CWD within urban part of the zone, and about four percent within the greater part of the zone.
In order to prevent CWD from spreading, FWP says they are proposing an over-the-counter B license for white-tailed deer for archery and general hunting during the 2020 season in the Libby CWD Management Zone only. FWP is accepting public comments on the proposal until Jan. 27. before it's reviewed by the FWP Commission in Feb.