KALISPELL - Fire crews responded to a fire next to an apartment complex on 110 2nd Avenue W. in Kalispell on Wednesday night, sometime around 10:32.
A structure used to store dumpsters belonging to the apartment complex caught on fire. Fire crews were able to put the fire out but the damage is beyond repair, according to the fire officials.
Fire officials say the apartment building suffered some damage due to the fire, but residents were able to turn on fire alarms throughout the building and evacuate. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.