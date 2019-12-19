Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...WHITEFISH RANGE. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WATCH AREAS IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO HIGH ON FRIDAY OR SATURDAY. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS WILL LIKELY CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. TRAVEL IN AND BELOW AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED ON FRIDAY OR SATURDAY. &&